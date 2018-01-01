Cheryl is 'ready for love'

Cheryl is reportedly ready to have a new man in her life.

The singer announced her split from ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, with whom she shares 19-month-old son Bear, in July (18). Though the One Direction star has been linked to models including Cairo Dwek and Maya Henry since the breakup, Cheryl has remained single.

However, sources claim Cheryl is now interested in getting back in the dating game, and her friends are keen to help her out.

"Cheryl is now ready for love, but knows she needs to be a bit more sensible this time around," they told Britain's Heat magazine. "Her friends have been working hard to set her up on blind dates and try to matchmake, and they've got lots of nights out planned, so Cheryl can get herself out there. She's been on a few dates already and there are definitely some interested men who are really keen to get with her, but she wants to make sure they won't embarrass or hurt her like the guys she's fallen for in the past."

Cheryl was previously married to soccer star Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. And with no choice but to live her relationships in the public eye, the 35-year-old has allegedly re-evaluated her approach to love.

"Cheryl knows she can't have another high-profile failed romance, so she's been taking a look at what went wrong with all of her exes," an insider added. "Things with Liam were over quite some time before they officially announced it, so she's used this time on her own to think about what she really wants."

Meanwhile, the star is preparing to release her fifth studio album, and according to reporters at The Sun, she will address her romance with Liam in her comeback single Love Made Me Do It.