Cardi B didn't need liposuction to regain tight tummy

Rapper Cardi B is proud to have regained her flat stomach without the need for liposuction after giving birth to her first child.

The I Like It hitmaker welcomed her daughter Kulture in July (18), but she has already shed her extra pregnancy pounds, and has been showing off her slimmed-down figure in social media posts in recent weeks.

On Wednesday (24Oct18), Cardi shared video footage of herself at a show rehearsal, where she flaunted her abs in a white crop top and yellow pants.

"I never did lipo, bro. Never," she boasted, as she admired her toned stomach in the mirror.

The 26 year old, who is married to Migos rapper Offset, had previously revealed she was considering cosmetic surgery to help her bounce back from pregnancy.

"I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here," Cardi complained as she motioned to her midsection in an Instagram Live clip in August (18). "It's not much, but it's like - I'm used to having, like, a real tight stomach."

"If I'm not working, I gotta make sure my baby's OK," she continued. "I might just get a little lipo, you know what I'm sayin'?"

Although the new mum has since been able to regain her pre-baby physique, one thing she's still not happy with is the dark vertical line running down her stomach, known as the Linea Nigra, which is caused by fluctuating hormones during pregnancy.

"Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth??" she asked fans on Instagram earlier this month (Oct18), as she posted a close-up picture of her midriff while wearing a tracksuit.

And while Cardi is thoroughly enjoying motherhood, she hasn't been afraid to express her annoyance about other unexpected changes to her body as a first-time parent.

"Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina (after childbirth)," she joked during a recent appearance on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt.' But nobody tells you (that)."