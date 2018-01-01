Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill to host criminal justice reform panel

Kim Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill are joining forces to co-host a criminal justice reform panel next month (Nov18).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Meek will appear in Los Angeles as a part of Variety and Rolling Stone's first-ever Criminal Justice Reform Summit on 14 November. The event will be hosted by CNN host and activist Van Jones and the panelists will discuss ways to help change the criminal justice system in America.

Kardashian has recently become heavily involved in reform causes after she convinced U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence. The 63 year old was subsequently released in June (18) after serving almost 22 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Meek, real name Robert Williams, was released from prison by judges in Pennsylvania in April (18) after spending four months behind bars following a violation probation on a 2008 drugs and guns conviction.

"Not only do we face a mass incarceration problem in the United States, but almost 60 per cent of inmates currently in prison or jail are racial and ethnic minorities," Jones says. "Uncovering the roots of this national issue and creating a diverse advocacy community is a huge step toward generating legitimate policy change."

Rap veteran Fab 5 Freddy and actress Allison Williams will also be part of the panel.

News of Meek's involvement comes a month after he announced he is creating one of the largest criminal justice reform foundations ever.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker has teamed up with bosses at his Roc Nation record label, founded by JAY-Z, and Philadelphia 76ers basketball team owner Michael Rubin, among others, to launch his new foundation.