Niall Horan undergoes sinus surgery

Niall Horan is recovering from sinus surgery.

The Slow Hands hitmaker took a step back from the spotlight after wrapping up his Flicker World Tour last month (Sep18), and it appears he's decided to use some of his free time to tend to his medical needs.

He took to Twitter on Friday (26Oct18) to share an update with fans, revealing he will be spending the coming weeks resting.

"Just wanted to let you guys know that I've had my sinus surgery and recovery is going well," the 25-year-old singer wrote. "As I said I'll be laying low for a while but thought you might want to know that part."

It's not clear exactly what kind of treatment Niall received, but he previously complained about his nasal issues a year ago (Oct17), telling fans, "Sinus infection is a real pain in the face!"

And after completing his mammoth trek in September, the One Direction star admitted he was exhausted.

"Tour has officially beaten me," he tweeted at the time. "Not feeling the best today . Just feeling a bit run down".

Niall, who previously underwent knee surgery in 2014, will have plenty of time to recoup from his sinus operation and regain all of his energy as he had already planned to take it easy for the rest of the year.

Back in June (18), he explained he would be spending his break working on new material, following the success of his debut solo album Flicker, which hit retailers last year (17).

"I'll just write until I've got good tunes," he said. "I'm not coming back until I do."