Kris Jenner wishes Kanye West would keep some personal issues private

Kris Jenner would prefer it if her son-in-law Kanye West didn't reveal his personal problems publicly.

The Stronger rapper has been hitting headlines for months, with his comments about slavery and outspoken support for U.S. President Donald Trump, who he met with at the White House earlier this month (Oct18). During the meeting, which was open to the press, Kanye talked about his personal life and revealed he was off his medication because he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kris, the mother of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, was asked about her son-in-law during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Friday (26Oct18), and she admitted there are some things she wishes he would keep private.

"The stuff that they were talking about, when they got to the airplane, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so Kanye,'" she said of his conversation with Trump. "He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately.

"He does have different sides to him and this is a side nobody's seen before... Kim always says, 'I can't control what somebody else does,' and I feel the same way. It's really hard. You all know if you have kids and they might have a totally different opinion about something. And his are very strong, he's very opinionated and he has a big voice. He has a lot to say."

Host Ellen suggested that the 41-year-old was in a vulnerable state and needed help, and the reality star said all she can do is be there and show him love and support.

"You're always concerned when there's controversy and drama and things are going on and it's sometimes worrisome, you know, when you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there's a lot going on, but I just want to be there and be supportive and be there if he needs me," she said, adding that the family just want him to be "the best he can be."