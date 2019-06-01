Michelle Williams returning to Broadway

Singer Michelle Williams is returning to Broadway to star in Tony Award-winning musical Once on This Island.

The Destiny's Child star will take on the role of Erzulie, one of four gods who help an orphan named Ti Moune survive a tragic flood as a child.

"I am totally overjoyed to return to Broadway and excited to join the cast of Once on This Island," Michelle said in a statement. "Taking on the role of Erzulie, the Goddess of Love, speaks to my heart. The musical is such a moving, inclusive, spiritual journey that is needed in these times. It feels just right to represent love."

The 38-year-old first made her Broadway debut in Aida in 2003. She went on to play Shug Avery in a touring production of The Color Purple, and was the first African-American to play Roxie Hart in London's West End production of Chicago, which she reprised on Broadway.

Michelle shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "I'm so thrilled to return to Broadway! I remember not being able to afford Broadway tickets and now I'm adding being cast in Once on This Island to another awesome theatre experience I've had over the past 15 years! @onceislandbway I'm super excited to join the family!!!!

"I used to audition in school for parts in plays and I was never selected but God has a way of making sure you are prepared!! I look back at EVERY Broadway announcement never forgetting where I started. I started with rejection from shows that I feel I should have gotten the parts for, but honey, rejection preserves you so that you can be more than prepared for when your name is actually called!!!!!!!"

Michelle will appear in Once on This Island, which won the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical earlier this year, from 30 November (18) until 1 June 2019 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.