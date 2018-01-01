Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan mocked by pals over 'tired' royal wedding appearance

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan received thousands of text messages mocking the singer's tiredness at Britain's royal wedding.

The couple were guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, England in May (18), an occasion that was broadcast live on British TV.

Although the couple were bowled over by the pomp of the ceremony, Carey told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel that their friends were less than impressed with what they saw of the Mumford & Sons musician on television.

"(The ceremony) finishes and we're allowed to turn our phones back on," she said. "We have like 15,000 messages going, 'Marcus you yawned on TV!'"

Jimmy quickly quipped: "Marcus could probably parlay that into a coffee endorsement or something."

Discussing what it was like to attend a royal wedding Carey revealed: "We all hustled to the church and got it, but then it was like a two-hour wait. It was lovely and atmospheric and beautiful, but kind of a long time."

Other celebrities in attendance included Elton John, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, and Priyanka Chopra.

Explaining her reluctance to be caught on camera kissing in front of other stars, Carey added: "There were cameras everywhere...We were chatting with our friends and my husband was like, 'Give (me) a kiss, babe.' And I was like I'm not going to give you a kiss, there's cameras. He's like, 'George Clooney's here, Elton John is here, the Beckhams, they're not filming us'. And I was like they might be."

Meghan and Harry have since announced that they are to be parents, as she is due to give birth next spring (19).