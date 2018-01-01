Justin Timberlake scraps second show as he battles bruised vocal chords

Justin Timberlake has postponed a second concert as he battles bruised vocal cords.

The SexyBack star scrapped a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday night (24Oct18) and now he has pulled the plug on a gig in Buffalo, New York on Sunday.

Both gigs have already been rescheduled - the Buffalo show will take place on 16 December (18), while Justin will make it up to New York City fans when he returns to Madison Square Garden on his birthday in January (19).

In order to make it to the Big Apple for the rescheduled concert next year, Timberlake has moved up his Denver, Colorado gig by a day, to 28 January.

Meanwhile, the doctor who helped Adele and Sam Smith overcome major throat issues that threatened to end their careers, has urged Timberlake to cancel more shows and go on a complete vocal rest for up to two weeks.

Dr. Steven Zeitels, the Eugene B. Casey professor of laryngeal surgery at Harvard University, tells Billboard, "This is not a situation that will solve itself," he says. "When blood goes to the vocal membranes, they don't vibrate properly."

Zeitels, who is not treating Justin as his issues continue, also recommends precision green laser vocal surgery to heal the vessels without further damaging the vocal cords, adding, "If you don't straighten it out more often that not, it will tend to keep happening, and if it gets difficult to manage, you don't know what will happen in the future from the rigours of touring.

"Some artists can rest and finish their tour; some will say, 'Let's hold for now and have a procedure to pre-empt the bleeding'."