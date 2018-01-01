Halsey reminding herself about pain and happiness after G-Eazy split

Pop star Halsey has branded herself a "dummy" after sharing a piece of philosophical advice in the wake of her reported split from G-Eazy.

The Closer singer hit headlines this week (begs22Oct18) after allegedly calling it quits with her rapper beau for the second time in three months, and while the on/off couple has yet to comment on the break-up, it appears Halsey is forcing herself to learn from the emotional mistakes of her past.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday to publicly admonish herself for failing to pay attention to one particular life lesson.

"reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition," she began. "pain will always be there. but that's okay. u (sic) allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose."

"@ me: life is not pain vs happiness," Halsey continued. "one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain (sic)."

The musician didn't expand on the specific reason for her tweets, but many fans are speculating that her reflective remarks are related to her split from G-Eazy.

After sharing the life advice, she then added, "@ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)."

Halsey and G-Eazy had initially parted ways in July (18) after a year of dating, but rekindled their romance in August and enjoyed a vacation in Italy to celebrate the singer's birthday last month (Sep18).

They then made the reunion official once more by hitting the red carpet at the American Music Awards in early October hand-in-hand, and G-Eazy made no secret of his love for Halsey in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think the world of her," he gushed. "She's a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her."