Ariana Grande healing heart with world tour

Ariana Grande is heading out on a new world tour to help her overcome her recent heartaches.

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday (25Oct18) to unveil the North American dates for the Sweetener World Tour, which will kick off in Albany, New York in March (19) and wrap at the Big Apple's fabled Madison Square Garden venue in June (19).

She is expected to announce further gigs for Europe and beyond in the coming weeks.

Ariana recently promised fans she would soon be returning to the road to promote her album Sweetener, which was released in August (18), and on Monday (22Oct18), she admitted performing live would help her heal following the shock death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, and her broken engagement to comedian Pete Davidson earlier this month.

"i'm ready my heart needs it actually (sic)," the pop superstar wrote on Twitter, after one devotee asked about the possibility of a new trek. "finalizing a few more things but i'm tryna get em dates to u asap (sic)."

The shows will be her first full run since a bomb attack outside a concert in Manchester, England derailed her Dangerous Woman Tour in May, 2017, and cost 22 fans their lives.

Earlier this year (18), Ariana confessed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the tragedy, and in more recent weeks, she has struggled with crippling anxiety issues, which she feared would cause problems for her tour hopes.

"I'm antsy. can't sit still. i wanna tour now," she responded to a Twitter follower who told her to take some much-needed time off to heal.

"yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it's all v (very) up n down rn (right now). but hi. ily (I love you). i am working on it. i'll keep ya posted (sic)".