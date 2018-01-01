NEWS Liam Gallagher's son has started a rock band Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher's son Gene has reportedly set up a rock band with his two best friends.



The Sun claims that the 17-year-old and friends Cody Grimaldi and Alf Carroll have already performed several low-key gigs as the band Grimmo, and allegedly caught the attention of several management companies looking to sign them up. This includes Urok, responsible for former Oasis frontman Liam, as well as Ignition, which looks after his brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher.



"Gene has grown up surrounded by music and always had aspirations to follow in his dad’s footsteps," a source told the publication. "He had talked to his brother Lennon about doing something but earlier this year two of his best friends suggested forming a trio. They’ve got a bank of catchy new songs and there’s already interest from some big management companies."



The insider also shared that Gene, whom Liam shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton, has been getting tips from his rockstar father.



"Liam has obviously been a big support and has invited the boys to come and get inspiration by watching him backstage at a series of his recent gigs," they said.



On Tuesday (23Oct18), Gene posted an image of what appears to be the band rehearsing, though omitted all faces from the snap. He will reportedly play lead guitar and sing, while Cody will join him on guitar and Alf will be the drummer.



Earlier this year, Liam insisted that he'd like his son to form a band, but hoped the teenager would take inspiration from grime music.



"It'll be interesting to hear his mix and how he brings all this grime stuff into his version of rock and roll or guitar music or whatever it is," the Wall of Glass singer said when he appeared on Mike Skinner and Murkage Dave's In The Third Person podcast.

