Cardi B turned down seven-figure offer for baby pictures

Cardi B has turned down a seven-figure offer to share pictures of her baby.

The Bodak Yellow star welcomed daughter Kulture, her first child with her Migos rapper husband Offset, in July (18), and the pair have yet to show her off publicly, only occasionally sharing glimpses of her on social media.

Explaining the decision to Ebro Darden on Beats 1 radio, the 26-year-old revealed she could have made mega bucks by selling pictures of her baby.

"Me and my husband... We just don't wanna show our baby right now," she said. "I got offered seven figures (for baby pictures), but I'm just not ready yet."

However, despite her efforts to keep her newborn's identity hidden, pictures showing Cardi holding the baby on a hotel balcony in Miami were recently published online, and she recorded a lengthy rant to TMZ.com about sharing the snaps. In the video, she urged them to "let me protect my baby", let her decide when she's "mentally ready" to share her identity and do things in her own time.

She explained in an additional Instagram post that she wanted to protect Kulture from the "crazy people, stalkers and psychopaths" she has encountered since she became famous, and on the Beats 1 show, she revealed how she had hired a private investigator to track down those who have been sending her threats.

"I get so many disgusting text messages, I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who sends me this s**t," she said.

She also divulged that she is planning to release a "bonus" record comprised of "really good songs" that didn't make her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which was released in April.