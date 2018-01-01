Justin Timberlake postpones New York concert due to bruised vocal cords

Justin Timberlake rescheduled a show in New York on Wednesday (24Oct18) due to severely bruised vocal cords.

The singer took to Instagram to share the disappointing news, but reassured followers he has already set a new date for the performance, which was set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31," he wrote. "More info to come. Again I'm so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon."

Timberlake, who will celebrate turning 38 on 31 January (19), has been busy travelling around the U.S. as part of the Man of the Woods Tour but his health declined after he took the stage for a performance at the Manhattan venue on Monday (22Oct18). The star's next concert date is scheduled for 28 October (18) in Buffalo, New York.

This is the second Madison Square Garden date the SexyBack hitmaker has had to cancel this year (18) - in March, Timberlake had to pull out of a show scheduled at the arena due to bad weather.

Timberlake has been open about the demands of touring in the past. In August (18), he defended Pink's decision to cancel a Sydney, Australia concert due to an illness.

"As a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience… AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the Dad I want to be too I say HATS OFF to you, my friend," he wrote in an Instagram message to the singer. "I don’t know how Moms/Artists like you exist."