John Mayer: 'I've slept with 500 people'

John Mayer estimates he has slept with around 500 people.

The 41-year-old singer, who counts Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson among his famous exes, opened up about his busy sex life in a chat for Cazzie David's unofficial Instagram Live show, Current Mood.

Asked by Cazzie to indicate just how many women have shared his bed, John was told to "blink twice if you have slept with over 800 people" or "blink once if you have slept with over 500 people". Both times, the Your Body is a Wonderland singer pointedly stared straight into the camera, before telling the host his body count is a "soft 500".

Other admissions during the no holds barred chat included John revealing that he has been asked to play his music in the run up to getting intimate.

"If it's after a show and a girl asks, 'Sing Your Body is a Wonderland,' do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, 'No,' or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, 'We've got the afternoon...?' You want to play along," he smiled.

However, he's refrained from getting jiggy while his own tunes are actually blaring out.

And as to whether or not he's ever pleasured himself to the sound of his own music, John laughed: "I don't think I've masturbated to any music, except when I was much younger and MTV was all there was for a young man. In what world do you imagine that a man would masturbate to his own music?"