Cardi B shades rival Nicki Minaj's fans after new single leaks

Cardi B was quick to blame rival Nicki Minaj's fans after her new single Money leaked two days before its official release.

The rapper's highly-anticipated new track dropped online on Tuesday (23Oct18) - despite the fact it wasn't due to hit shelves until Thursday. Following the leak, Cardi took to Instagram Live to address the situation, and used the opportunity to shade Nicki's devoted followers, affectionately known as "Barbz".

Cardi and Nicki’s long-standing feud blew up at New York Fashion Week last month (Sep18), when they became involved in a fight, with Cardi reportedly throwing a shoe at the Anaconda star and walking away from the bash with a visible bump on her head.

"We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do. They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans. Everything that I do, they be on it before my fans,” Cardi said.

Adding that her team decided to officially release Money after the leak, she continued: "So clearly, that seems like love to me, seems like you love me, so it's like, 'F**k it.' I can't retract it, I might as well put it out."

In Money, Cardi raps about motherhood and her relationship with Migos star husband Offset, with lyrics including: "(I) was born to flex, diamonds on my neck, I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex, but nothing in this world that I like more than checks."

The mother-of-one has posed nude for the single promo shot, with nothing but watches and jewels protecting her modesty.

Speculating as to how the early drop happened, the Bodak Yellow star mused: "I think it got leaked because sometimes you send your records early to these streaming or these music platforms, somebody from their building leak it and everything."