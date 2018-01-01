NEWS Halsey and G-Eazy split again Newsdesk Share with :







Halsey and G-Eazy have reportedly split for a second time.



The pair went public with their reconciled romance at the American Music Awards earlier this month (Oct18), after giving things another go in August following a split in July.



But now they are said to have called time on the relationship once again, with reports suggesting their attempts to make the romance work failed.



"They just can't seem to get past their previous issues," a source told Us Weekly, adding that G-Eazy was "all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend."



People also reported the split news, with their insider adding: "He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn't care who saw."



Both G-Eazy and Halsey have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, although neither has commented as yet on the reported break-up.



The report comes just days after the rapper gushed about his girlfriend in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet: "I think the world of her. She's a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her."



G-Eazy had also taken to Instagram in September to wish his other half a happy 24th birthday.



"Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will," he wrote alongside two pictures of Halsey and one of them together.



"I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you'll ever know. You're the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby (sic)," he gushed.



Halsey replied to the musician's sweet post, and commented: "best birthday ever," alongside four red heart emojis.

