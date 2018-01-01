Britney Spears celebrates 20th anniversary of first single with heartfelt thank you to fans

Britney Spears has marked the 20th anniversary of her debut single ...Baby One More Time with a touching dedication to fans.

The singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (23Oct18) to celebrate the occasion, sharing footage from the music video for the track, in which she famously appeared as a racy high school student.

"It’s hard to put into words what today means to me, 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time," Spears posted. "So much has happened since then but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1."

In an accompanying clip, Spears can be seen in behind-the-scenes moments from the 1998 shoot, filmed when she was just 16 years old. In the video the future pop princess shares her excitement over one day hearing her song on the radio.

“If I hear my song on the radio, I’ll just be like, crazy," she exclaims. "I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh!' I think that’d be so cool. I would love that... that’d be a great experience.”

“Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!" Spears wrote in a separate tweet.

The star reflected on the song during an August (18) interview with The Guardian.

“The whole song is about the stress that we all go through as teens,” she told the publication. "It was different and I loved it, but I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received."

Selling over 10 million copies, ...Baby One More Time is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The special anniversary comes just days after Britney announced the her second Las Vegas residency show, Domination, which is set to run from February to August of 2019.