Mariah Carey to join The Voice as Jennifer Hudson's sidekick

Mariah Carey is returning to TV as a talent show mentor five years after her disastrous turn on American Idol.

The singer has signed on as an adviser to Jennifer Hudson’s team for the Knockout Rounds of the current season of The Voice in the U.S.

The news was announced on Tuesday's (23Oct18) Today Show, where Carey revealed she was thrilled to land the new TV gig.

"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away," she said. "It’s, like, a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent."

"I’m not saying that you get jaded being in the industry or doing your own music and really being caught up in your own world, but maybe a little bit," she added, "and it’s nice to see other people and what they’re doing and what they’re working with and what they’re bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. So I really enjoyed it."

Mariah previously swore off TV talent shows after calling her time on American Idol the "worst experience of my life".

The pop diva publicly feuded with fellow judge Nicki Minaj throughout the show, leading to some very uncomfortable television.

Carey will make her debut on The Voice next week (beg29Oct18).

Meanwhile, Hudson, who is a previous American Idol contestant, made her debut on season 13 of The Voice last year (17), and returned to join fellow former Idol favourite, Kelly Clarkson, on the panel for the current season 15, which kicked off in late September (18).