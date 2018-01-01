Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner blast Donald Trump over gender definition policy

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner have blasted U.S. President Donald Trump after it emerged his administration had drawn up plans which could eliminate the recognition of transgender people.

A recent report in the New York Times revealed the government was proposing a policy which would require an individual to "be defined as male or female based on their genitalia at birth", a move which would have profound consequences on transgender and non-binary people, as they would have less protections and would not be able to change their gender legally later in life.

Transgender actress Laverne Cox and singer Cher, who has a transgender son, have expressed their outrage at the proposals, and now Lady Gaga has weighed in.

"The government may be living in an alternate universe, but we as a society & culture know who we are and know our truth and must stick together and raise our voices so we can educate them about gender identities," she wrote.

"While today you might feel unheard or unseen, know that this is not the reality of humanity. This is another display of leadership being driven by ignorance.#TransRightsAreHumanRights #WontBeErased."

She concluded by tagging Trump in an article which explains gender identity terms.

Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015, issued a statement to People blasting the idea.

"The Trump administration has ferociously attacked my community again," the 68-year-old said. "This leaked memo is an unacceptable attack on my community... We will not be erased!"

She also shared a poster on Twitter which features the words "Trans people won't be erased" nine times and tagged Trump with it. Singer Ariana Grande showed her support for the cause by sharing the same poster on her Instagram Stories, as well as others bearing the messages "Offer love & support to your trans & non-binary friends" and "Vote for politicians and policies that protect trans people".

On Monday (22Oct18), Trump defended the plans, saying: "I'm protecting everybody. I want to protect our country."