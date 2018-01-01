Kanye West donates $73,500 to Chicago's wannabe Mayor

Kanye West has given a mayoral candidate in his native Chicago a big boost by donating over $73,500 (£56,600) to her campaign.

A week after fellow Chicago star Chance the Rapper endorsed Amara Enyia at a press conference in the city, Kanye is officially backing her to replace Rahm Emanuel.

Kanye contributed the cash on Monday (22Oct18) to the Friends of Amara Enyia committee, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

"The Amara Enyia campaign thanks Chicago native, Kanye West, for his generous action," a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reads. "Amara’s campaign is energising people around the city with bold ideas and solutions that move Chicago forward. We are excited to engage people of all walks of life as we focus our efforts on getting on the ballot."

Enyia dropped out of the mayoral race in 2015 after signatures from a petition were challenged, but she kept her campaign account open leading to fines for refusing to file campaign finance reports to the state.

In order for Enyia to successfully add her name to the ballot, she had to pay the fines by December. Kanye's donation has wiped them out.

Kanye has been hitting headlines with his political stance in recent months, after going public with his support of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump. As well as regularly sporting a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap - the slogan which has become synonymous with the TV star turned politician - Kanye recently met up with the POTUS at the White House.

According to his reality star wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper spoke to Trump about "the city of Chicago and some exciting things that I feel like they have been planning".