Ariana Grande: 'My heart needs a new tour'

Ariana Grande is ready to get back on tour following a series of heartbreaks.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday (22Oct18) to assure fans she was putting the finishing touches to plans for a tour to promote her new album Sweetener after one follower asked for an update.

The fan wrote: "any news about sweetener tour? if not pls don’t stress about it ! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour", prompting Ariana to respond: "i’m ready my heart needs it actually (sic). finalizing a few more things but i’m tryna get em dates to u asap."

Ariana has had a lot to deal with in the past 17 months, since a bomb attack outside a concert in Manchester, England derailed her Dangerous Woman world tour and cost 22 fans their lives.

She split up with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, hooked up with comedian Pete Davidson and became engaged, and then broke up with the Saturday Night Live regular earlier this month (Oct18).

She also had to deal with the death of Miller in September (18).

Grande recently announced she was taking a break from social media following her "very sad" split from fiance Davidson.

"Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit," she said last week (ends19Oct18). "It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn (right now). It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

She also revealed she is dealing with anxiety issues that make touring a problem right now.

"I'm antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v (very) up n down rn (right now). but hi. ily (I love you). i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted (sic),” Ariana responded to a Twitter follower who told her to take some much-needed time off to heal.