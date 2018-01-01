Taylor Swift donates $15,000 to struggling fan

Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 (GBP12,000) to a fan whose mum is in a coma.

Over the weekend (20-21Oct18), a fan named Sadie revealed her mother has been in a coma for three years after she had an ulcer bleed out, which led to oxygen deprivation and brain damage.

Sadie reveals her mother's accident occurred just days before the Shake It Off hitmaker embarked on her 1989 tour in 2015 and she uses her music to help her find hope in the darkness.

"We take care of her at home full time. My dad is unable to work because he has to always be with my Mom. My older brother and I have to provide for our family," Sadie wrote on Twitter earlier this month (Oct18). "My family is in trouble."

"I'm grateful to Taylor for keeping me afloat through it all," she added.

After seeing Sadie's message, Taylor donated the funds and her fan's family now has more than $25,000 (GBP19,300), thanks to a GoFundMe campaign.

"Love, Taylor, (cats) Meredith and Olivia Swift," the singer wrote in a message on the fundraising page as she made her hefty donation.

Swift is known for her generosity towards her fans and last month (Sep18) she brought joy to autistic eight-year-old Jacob Hill by inviting him to a show, two years after she helped him secure a service dog.

Swift donated $10,000 (£7,700) back in 2016 to go towards funding a service dog for the boy. She became aware of the then-six year old when he and his cousin, Makaylee Duhon, shared a version of her track Blank Space on YouTube, which was reworked to feature lyrics calling attention to his page on the fundraising site GoFundMe. Swift and her mother then contributed to the campaign.