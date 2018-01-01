Recovering Ozzy Osbourne lines up New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Ozzy Osbourne is hoping to bounce back from his recent hand surgery by ringing in the New Year with a Los Angeles OZZFEST.

The heavy rocker will be joined by Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, and Ice-T's Bodycount, among others, for the New Year's Eve (31Dec18) show at The Forum.

It marks the first time since its 1996 debut that OZZFEST has staged a New Year's Eve celebration.

The evening will conclude with Ozzy counting down to the New Year.

"I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said 'WE'RE DOING F**K ALL!" Osbourne says in a statement, "so I thought, 'We didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest'."

His manager and wife adds: "What better way to celebrate New Year's Eve than with some of the greatest performers in this genre and our longtime friends Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis and Ice T."

News of the event comes just two weeks after Ozzy was forced to postpone a series of No More Tours 2 dates in California and Las Vegas after he was hospitalised with a hang nail that sparked a major infection in his hand.

The gigs will now be staged in July (19).

The 69-year-old rocker has told Rolling Stone magazine he was diagnosed with a potentially deadly staph infection after going to the emergency room when his thumb swelled to the "size of a f**king lightbulb".

"I didn't feel sick, so I was cracking jokes," the Black Sabbath star recalled. "The doctor said, 'I don't know if you realise, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have'."

Following the operation, Ozzy spent a week in hospital, where he was treated with antibiotics before being discharged.