Kanye West lavishes Kim Kardashian with extravagant birthday flowers

Kanye West has celebrated his wife Kim Kardashian's birthday by filling their house with huge flower displays.

The 41-year-old rapper decked out their Hidden Hills, California home on Saturday (20Oct18) with floating purple floral displays that were hung from the ceiling, as a pianist performed for Kim on a wooden piano.

"@KimKardashian You're stunning," Kanye wrote alongside a video of the extravagant gesture on Twitter. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."

Kim, who turns 38 on Sunday, replied: "The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!!"

She also shared a series of videos of the musician's performance and her flowers on her Instagram Story, and wrote, "This is what I wake up to, guys. Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers on my birthday! Love you so much babe."

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also present for Kanye's gift to his wife, and shared clips of the occasion on her Instagram Story.

"You deserve it ALL Keeks," she sweetly captioned one video, calling her sister by her nickname.

Hours earlier, the mother-of-three showed off some of the other early birthday gifts she's received so far, including three exclusive Judith Leiber handbags.

"Look what Mario got me for my birthday," Kim gushed on social media, showing her fans and followers what her long-standing make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic had gifted her. "It's a black Judith Leiber heart. It's really rare and it is so cute."

Her mother, Kris Jenner, also purchased a vintage Judith Leiber bag at an auction, which was covered with stars and emblazoned with the famous Hollywood sign.

"OMG MOM I LOVE YOU!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside a video of her present.