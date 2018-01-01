Ariana Grande encourages fans to vote in U.S. midterm elections

Ariana Grande has encouraged her fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

The Sweetener hitmaker has followed in the footsteps of her fellow popstar Taylor Swift by sharing a message on social media regarding the importance of Americans voting in November (18).

Grande, 25, posted a photo of her ballot envelope on her Instagram Story and simply wrote: "vote, f**kers"

Swift has been notoriously apolitical until earlier this month (Oct18), when she revealed she would be voting for Democrats in her adopted Tennessee - and then later urged her fans to register to vote early.

"Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values," the Shake It Off star wrote on Instagram. "For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100 per cent on every issue, but we have to vote anyway."

Despite announcing she was taking a self-imposed break from social media, Grande has been sharing posts and videos on Instagram, including a recent post in which she announced the date and details of her upcoming BBC special, set to air in the U.K. next month.

She also uploaded snaps from behind-the-scenes of the NBC show A Very Wicked Halloween, in which she is performing a tribute to the famous Broadway play, Wicked.

It's been a tough year for Grande, after the tragic death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, in September, and her split from fiance Pete Davidson earlier this month, following a whirlwind romance.

The God is a Woman singer was spotted spending time with her mother in New York over the weekend, and kept her look casual by wearing an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers.