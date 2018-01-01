Mandy Moore revisits Halloween tradition with ex Wilmer Valderrama

Mandy Moore has revisited a Halloween tradition with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

The friendly exes briefly dated in the early 2000s, and despite splitting sixteen years ago, they still indulge in an annual get-together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Accordingly, Mandy took to Instagram on Friday (19Oct18) to share photos from their spooky night out.

"This is a tradition, right?" the This Is Us star said in a video, before 38-year-old Wilmer added: "It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights."

The Halloween event marked the second time this month that the duo has spent time together, as they also reunited at the star-studded 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Mandy, 34, posted a sweet photo on social media from the upscale party, showing Wilmer kissing her on the cheek as she grinned at the camera.

While the couple has long since moved on from their young romance, the actress told Howard Stern back in June that she met the former That '70s Show star at a photoshoot when she was just 15.

"He was like my first, real, true boyfriend," Mandy recalled, before confessing she had never "French-kissed a boy" before she met Wilmer.

"We're not that close, but we're friendly," she said of their current relationship. "He's a good guy, he really is."

Mandy may be friendly with Wilmer, but one former beau she is not on good terms with is ex-husband, Ryan Adams.

The musician was forced to apologise after he shared a series of bizarre posts on Twitter recently, where he claimed he couldn't even remember marrying his former wife.

"I apologise for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments," he wrote.

Mandy and Ryan were married from 2009 until their divorce was finalised in June 2016. The brunette beauty is now engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.