Cardi B asks fans for advice on post-baby stomach marks

Cardi B has asked fans for advice on how to treat post-baby stomach marks.

The 26-year-old rapper welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset back in July (18), and has recently been showing off her toned figure in racy snaps on social media.

However, Cardi has now confessed to her fans on Instagram that she has issues with a dark line on her stomach - above and below her belly button - that refuses to go away.

"Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause b**ch," she captioned a shot of herself baring her abs while posing in a black tracksuit.

The linea nigra, commonly called the pregnancy line, is usually caused by the changing hormones or the imbalance of hormones. According to medical experts, the line should fade a few months after the baby is born.

"It's gonna fade away just give it time... I did use cocoa butter during and after to help but all the areas that get dark during pregnancy go back to normal," one follower wrote, while others recommended applying coconut oil or argan oil.

Since welcoming her firstborn, Cardi has been candid about how much her body has changed.

And during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in the week, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker explained that she wished her friends and family members would have warned her of the pain of childbirth.

"Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina," she joked to host Jimmy. "People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt.' But nobody tells you (that)."

However, Cardi is embracing motherhood.

"Yes, I am enjoying it. It's the best," she gushed. "It's like, 'Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you.'"