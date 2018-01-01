NEWS Hailey Baldwin files papers to trademark her married name for clothing line Newsdesk Share with :







Model Hailey Baldwin is getting serious about becoming a Bieber - she has filed documents to register her married name for future business deals.



According to paperwork obtained by The Blast, Hailey wants to become Mrs. Bieber professionally, so she can slap her new name on an upcoming clothing line venture.



She filed to register 'Hailey Bieber' last week (10Oct18), while also trademarking her maiden name and her initials HRB3 under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp - a combination of her middle name, Rhode, and her mother’s maiden name, Deodato.



The new document marks the first time Hailey has acknowledged she and Justin Bieber are married.



The two stars have yet to confirm reports suggesting they recently tied the knot, but they have been referring to each other as "husband" and "wife".



Reports suggest the couple exchanged vows in New York last month (Sep18), despite initially denying the claims.



Justin and Hailey, who became engaged in July, were spotted visiting a marriage license courthouse in Manhattan, where they were overheard cooing about a simple wedding ceremony.



Hailey hit back at the rumours at the time, insisting she was still not married, but TMZ sources claimed preacher Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the Nyack College near the courthouse, was on hand for the ceremony, while Josh Mehl, Justin's friend from Los Angeles, served as a witness.



The newlyweds are now planning to stage a more formal wedding party for family and friends, but the insider says, "It will be a ceremony in name only, because they are already husband and wife."

