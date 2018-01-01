Tina Turner not sure what drove her son to suicide

Tina Turner still can't fathom why her son took his life this summer, because he seemed to be so happy with his new girlfriend.

The What's Love Got To Do With It? hitmaker, 78, lost her son, Craig Raymond Turner, 59, in July (18) after his body was discovered at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Officials from the L.A. coroner's office confirmed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tina, who scattered her son's ashes at sea off the coast of California, admits she still can't understand why he took his own life, because he appeared to be happy after embarking on a new romance and job.

"I still don't know what took him to the edge, because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about," she tells the BBC.

"He was bringing her to meet me (for) his birthday in August," she adds. "He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, (which) he was very happy with."

But Craig's grieving mother feels that despite all of the positive changes in his life, he may have still felt lonely.

"I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness," she continues. "I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn't he call the new girlfriend that gave him the lift?"

She also reveals there was a change in her son before his death, but she thought nothing of it until after his suicide.

"He was an introverted person, he was very shy...," she adds. "When I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change. The last few times we talked, the conversations were different, and I didn't know that until after the suicide."