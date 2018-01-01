Katy Perry salutes gay fans at amfAR Gala

Katy Perry thanked her "LGBTQ-plus family" for offering her a home in their hearts while accepting a major honour in Los Angeles on Thursday night (18Oct18).

The pop star was feted with the Courage Award during The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) Gala at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for her commitment to the fight against AIDS, and she used her acceptance speech to poke fun at her religious upbringing and pay tribute to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender fans.

"Today I understand that a courageous life is the only one worth living," she told the crowd, which featured her boyfriend Orlando Bloom and actor Robert Pattinson. "You may or may not have heard that I come from a Bible-thumping background that wasn’t particularly open or accepting of curiosity.

"I wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms - luck was too closely associated with Lucifer, obviously - or watch The Smurfs because they were magical blue demons. And then I become (the voice of) Smurfette later on in life...

"I may not have known it then but daring to ask questions and redefine right and wrong when everybody around me spoke in absolutes was my first attempt at a courageous life.

"To my LGBTQ-plus family who is disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS, I've always felt such a deep connection to, and gratitude for your bravery to live your authentic truth. It’s a gift to all of us and you deserve to be safe, seen and celebrated. I want to thank you for always offering me a home in your hearts and a bench in your ears. You have one in mine, too, and we are in this together."