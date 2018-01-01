Cardi B gives out free coats in Brooklyn

Cardi B helped give out free coats to children in need in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night (18Oct18).

The Bodak Yellow rapper visited a housing project known as Marlboro Houses and she helped give out coats and shoes on Thursday night, one of the coldest evenings in the city so far this autumn, with residents being given warnings about freezing temperatures.

Hundreds of parents and children lined up outside the Marlboro Houses' community centre waiting for her, as the star was a little late for the event due to an earlier photoshoot commitment.

But upon her arrival, Cardi chatted with fans and posed for pictures before talking to reporters, explaining that she got involved in the drive to give back to those less unfortunate.

"We've gotta set an example for the kids and the future," she said. "You know, sometimes people think that we just be doing the messed-up things, but we really, really, really care for our kids, our community and everything (sic)."

During the event, she was given a symbolic key to Marlboro Houses as well as a belated birthday cake following her 26th birthday on 11 October.

Afterwards, the New York native told the crowd, "I know you see all of us always in the club (and) in music videos. But we really do care about the kids and we really do want to show people we are positive. People in the media try to make us look like we wild animals or stuff, but we not really about that. We really want to make a change. And how do we start change? With the kids."

Cardi, who gave birth to her first child Kulture in July, later took to Instagram to share videos of the crowd and said she "wasn't ready" for how many people showed up.