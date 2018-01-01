NEWS Calvin Harris and Sam Smith reclaim Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have reclaimed the Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The pair’s track, Promises, chalks up a six stint at the top after being ousted last week by Dave’s Funky Friday ft. Fredo, which slips to Number 2, finishing just 1,026 combined sales behind. Funky Friday was the most streamed song of the week, with 7.13 million plays over the last seven days.



Promises is Calvin’s tenth UK Number 1 single and Sam’s seventh. Both rank among the acts with the most chart-toppers this decade.



Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Shallow – taken from the Number 1 cast recording A Star Is Born – lifts two places to Number 4 to become Gaga’s highest charting single in seven years, after 2011’s Number 3-peaking Born This Way.



Little Mix claim this week’s highest new entry with Woman Like Me, landing at Number 5 after leading the way earlier in the week. The track is the first taster of their upcoming fifth album LM5.



US rapper Kodak Black makes a strong debut with Zeze ft. Travis Scott and Offset, new at 11, as does reggaeton star Bad Bunny with MIA – his Drake collaboration enters at 13.



Further down, there are big climbs for French Montana’s No Stylist ft. Drake, up from 29 to 19, and DJ Snake’s mega collaboration Taki Taki ft. Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna zooms 12 spots to Number 21.



Finally, Jess Glynne’s Thursday – taken from her newly-crowned Number 1 album Always In Between – debuts at 24, and UK rapper Cadet & rising star Deno Driz make their Official Chart debut with Advice, up five places to Number 40.