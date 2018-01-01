Britney Spears announces new Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears announced her new Las Vegas residency with a big spectacle in Sin City on Thursday night (18Oct18).

Earlier this month, the Womanizer hitmaker appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and teased that she would be making a big announcement on 18 October, which led to reports suggesting she was heading back to Vegas.

The singer confirmed the news on Thursday with an event in the Nevada city, which was streamed live on Ellen’s YouTube channel and revealed that her new show, titled Britney: Domination, will kick off at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in February 2019.

She recruited Kalen Allen from Ellen's show to shut down the Las Vegas strip for a surprise parade through the famed street, which concluded with a big entrance from the popstar herself. A colourful light display shone on the front of the Park MGM building as Britney's hit songs like Toxic and ...Baby One More Time played in the background before TV host Mario Lopez introduced the singer, who wore a skintight black dress with star cut-out details.

"I am so happy to be returning to my second home - Las Vegas!" she said in a statement. "I'm working on a brand-new show and I'm so excited for my fans to see it! It's going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can't wait to perform at Park Theater."

She shared a picture of herself with Mario on Twitter and wrote: "Thank you so much for coming out to Vegas and being a part of the #BritneyDomination announcement. You are the best!!"

The 36-year-old previously had a residency titled Piece of Me at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which started in 2013 and ended on New Year's Eve last year.

Britney will reportedly receive a hefty paycheque for her return to Vegas, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight she will be making over $500,000 (£384,000) a show, as well as getting a cut of ticket sales and merchandise.