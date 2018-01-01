Liam Payne feeling positive months after Cheryl split

Three months after splitting from Cheryl, Liam Payne has confessed he's never felt closer to his family and friends.

The two British popstars, who share 18-month-old son Bear, called time on their two-year romance in July (18). Since the split, Liam has been linked to numerous women, though is yet to go public with a new girlfriend.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (18Oct18), Liam shared a heartfelt message with his 32.7 million followers.

"Time to rise above the negativity I love positive people on Twitter," he wrote. "I've actually never felt closer to my family, friends and fans as I have the past few months with me whatever I'm going through ...I hope I do the same for you."

His loyal following were quick to assure him that he does, and left grateful messages under the post.

On Thursday night, Liam was one of a number of celebrities to attend charity event Big Up Uganda, which was put on by model Adwoa Aboah and photographer Felix Cooper in aid of Save The Children. Professor Green was also in attendance, as were a host of fashion names, including designer Valentino Garavani and models Karen Elson and Edie Campbell.

Earlier this week, a source close to One Direction star Liam revealed he had quit smoking thanks to hypnotherapist to the stars Max Kirsten.

"Ever since becoming a new dad Liam has been determined to stop smoking," the insider told The Sun of the former chain smoker. "He's tried countless times to kick the habit himself and failed so decided to get professional help this summer. He's gained a lot from Max - who has helped Liam to tap into his subconscious mind to change his views on smoking."