David Beckham admits marriage to Victoria is 'hard work'

David Beckham may feel the wrath of his fashion designer wife Victoria after admitting being married to her is "hard work".

Rumours that the couple were headed for a divorce hit global headlines in June (18), before the Beckhams promptly shut down the gossip as nothing but "fake social media news".

Though they are still together, David has now opened up about the state of his 19-year marriage behind closed doors, and confessed that it's not always smooth sailing.

"When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work,” the soccer star explained in a teaser clip for his upcoming interview on Australia’s The Sunday Project. "It becomes a little more complicated."

Victoria recently addressed the split speculation during her cover interview for British Vogue's October 2018 issue, for which she and David were photographed alongside their four children - 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and Harper, seven.

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal," she affirmed. "But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."

The fashion mogul also added that she and her husband were aware of the value of 'brand Beckham' and credit each other with helping create the lives they have now.

"We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit," she said.

Elsewhere in David's The Sunday Project interview, he discussed fatherhood, the tabloids, and his one regret in life, which will be revealed when the interview airs.