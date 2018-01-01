Cardi B gushes over 'feisty' baby daughter Kulture

Cardi B has gushed over her very "feisty" baby daughter Kulture.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and her hip-hop star husband Offset welcomed their first child together in July (18), a girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (17Oct18), Cardi shared that she is truly embracing new motherhood and is hoping to have three or four children.

"I am enjoying it. It's the best. It's like, 'Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you,'" she smiled. "I do feel like I need a rest, but oh my God, like, the happiness that my baby brung (sic) me, it's like, 'I could do this over and over again!'"

Cardi went on to divulge that Offset, also known as Kiari Cephus, was in the delivery room when Kulture was born, as was her sister, publicist, mother, father, and mother-in-law. But she wishes someone had warned her just how hard childbirth would be.

"It was totally harder," the 26-year-old sighed. "She broke my vagina. Why does nobody tell you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina! People just be like, 'Oh, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt.' But nobody tells you (the truth)."

In recent days, Cardi has hit out at photographers for trying to get a glimpse of three-month-old Kulture. But the star noted that she is determined to keep the tot out of the public eye for as long as possible.

"There's certain things I want to do with my daughter. Like I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can't, because I don't know who's next to me, or who has certain intentions," she commented. "I don't wanna show my baby out to the public right now, I just want to protect her. I'm not mentally ready. (But) paparazzi be everywhere, like even in my a**hole. I would like to do normal things with my baby, but right now I gotta keep it very low key."