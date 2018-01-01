The Top 5-music themed slots: Our pick of the best

Music and casinos really do go hand in hand. Think of Las Vegas and you’ll instantly think of casinos and the huge names that play residences across the Strip.
We all associate the likes of Elton John, Rod Stewart, even Britney Spears these days with Vegas, but there’s plenty more music to be had when it comes to casino too.
Particularly in the online world. We’re seeing more and more music-themed slots at sites such as www.onlinecasinoinfo.com
, while even more are filling up the casino floors of Vegas, Atlantic City and more.
But which are the best to play? We take a look at our favourite music-themed slots…KISS
KISS are the kings when it comes to branding
, so it makes complete sense they have both casino and online slots.
Their online offering can be found across most good sites and include the famous band characters of the Starchild, the Catman, the Spaceman and of course, the Demon.
It’s actually a really cool slot with 100 paylines and a number of exciting KISS-inspired bonus rounds. There are free spins to be had and plenty more in a slot that really will have you wanting to rock ‘n’ roll all night.Guns & Roses
The Guns & Roses slot is a real thriller and unlike Axl Rose’s stage punctuality, the payouts are never late.
There are 20 paylines in the slot, with three rows and five reels, but what makes this really special is the ability to listen to the band’s tracks as you play.
There’s a playlist built into the slot, meaning you can pull the virtual one-armed bandit to Welcome To The Jungle whenever you wish.
With a number of bonus rounds named after songs and albums, such as Appetite For Destruction a cracking bonus round that features five wild symbols in the form of a crucifix.Jimi Hendrix
Hendrix was one of the most mesmerising guitar players in history (check out his website here: https://www.jimihendrix.com/
) and watching the wheels spin on the slot machine he inspired is just as thrilling as watching him thrash through sets all those years ago.
The slot itself has a very 1960s vibe to it as you’d expect with many of the icons exchanged for guitars, flowers, records and other symbols we’d associate with the great Jimi.
You can listen to some of his best tracks while you play including Foxy Lady and Purple Haze. Note though, only Experienced players need apply. Samba Brazil
Moving away from specific bands, the Samba Brazil slot catches a real party atmosphere and will have you swaying your hips as you play.
It’ll transport you to the streets of Rio with its samba beats, while the game itself is a great slot for the beginner.
With three rows and five reels, it’s a simple slot to understand and has a fantastic Mix Pay bonus feature.
The symbols are samba inspired with drums and maracas in what is an all singing all dancing slot machine. Karaoke Party
Forget others singing, Karaoke Party is all about you.
We all love a bit of karaoke and this fantastic slot tells the story of how all us amateurs are looking to jump into the spotlight.
A three rowed, five payline slot, the game is exactly like enjoying karaoke. It’s fun, rowdy and always ends up in a good time.
The symbols are based on the type of people you’d see down your local karaoke bar, while there’s plenty of free spins to be had alongside multipliers and Wild symbols.