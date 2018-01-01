Carrie Underwood: 'Second pregnancy has been harder on my body'

Carrie Underwood's second pregnancy has been tougher on her body.

The Before He Cheats singer, who is already mother to a three-year-old son named Isaiah, is currently expecting a second child with husband Mike Fisher, and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that her pregnancy has been more physically demanding this time around.

"It's definitely different than the first time," she said. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

The country music star, who announced her pregnancy in August (18), also revealed that they are preparing for the new addition to the family by moving house.

"We're fixing to move. I haven't bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we'll figure it out. We're about to move so I'll start buying stuff once we're there. It'd be pointless to buy it and then move it," she explained.

Carrie is keeping the gender of the baby under wraps, but confirmed that they have already settled on a name for the newborn.

She added, "We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now."

The 35-year-old spoke to the outlet on the red carpet of the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year TV special, where she is being honoured along with other female stars such as Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott.

The singer, who took to the stage during the ceremony, showed off her growing bump in a Tadashi Shoji blue sequin minidress.