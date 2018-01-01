Cardi B denies recording Nicki Minaj diss track

Cardi B has flat out denied reports suggesting she is preparing a diss track about rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The rappers came to blows in September (18) when they got involved in a fight at a New York Fashion Week party, with Cardi reportedly throwing a shoe at the Anaconda star and walking away from the bash with a visible bump on her head.

On Wednesday (17Sep18), TMZ reported that the 26-year-old had recorded new music with lyrics that "take some serious jabs at Nicki", and she was deciding with her team whether to keep them, or change them up.

The Bodak Yellow star has since denied the reports in a now-deleted Instagram post, in which she wrote: "Dear TMZ ...ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s**t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it.

"Ya motherf**kers need to get off my d**k and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report about cause I'm not the one to f**k with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single 'Money' drops November 26!!"

She continued her rant about TMZ in another post, addressing pictures they recently published of her daughter Kulture, who was born in July. Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has been making a conscious effort to keep her baby's identity hidden, but was snapped holding the newborn on a balcony of a hotel in Miami.

In the deleted post, she said editors of the website "really pressed my button a couple of weeks ago when ya had photographers literally stalk me and my daughter when I clearly said repeatedly I don't want to show my daughter. With fame comes crazy people, stalkers and psychopaths so I want to protect my child till I'm ready to show her to the world but NO integrity don't matter to ya".

She then recorded a lengthy Instagram Live asking TMZ to respect her family - urging them to "let me protect my baby", let her decide when she's "mentally ready" to share her identity and do things on her own time.