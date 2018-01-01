NEWS Wolf Alice, Idols, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher winners at Q Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The world’s greatest night in music, the Q Awards, unravelled this evening with artists, fans and industry alike coming together to celebrate the best music 2018 has had to offer. At Camden’s legendary Roundhouse, the awards were hosted by British comedian and TV host Mo Gilligan.



A total of seventeen Q Awards were given out throughout the evening, and the ceremony was followed by a spectacular sold-out live show from North London indie-rockers Wolf Alice who have had a wildly successful year following last year’s release of the critically acclaimed Visions Of A Life and also left with Q Best Live Act (presented by the Cavern Club). The band’s set was preceded by fellow award-winners IDLES, who won Q Best Breakthrough Act (presented by Red Stripe).



Q Best Breakthrough Act (presented by Red Stripe) was a particularly competitive category this year, and the voting was so close that Goat Girl were also awarded the accolade.



It was an excellent night for Noel Gallagher who took away not one, but two Q Awards – Q Best Solo Artist (presented by Absolute Radio) and Q Outstanding Contribution To Music – almost a year after achieving a Number 1 album with Who Built The Moon?.



Paul Weller came and also conquered – the singer-songwriter was crowned Q’s Best Act In The World Today (presented by Rocksteady Music School), shortly after he wowed crowds with a career-spanning set at the Royal Festival Hall.



The Q Best Track (presented by Firestone) award was gifted to Underworld & Iggy Pop for their mammoth seven-and-a-half minute long collaboration Bells & Circles. Unable to join the techno dons Underworld onstage to collect the award, the legendary singer Iggy Pop instead sent a special message from his Florida home by film.



Meanwhile, experimental duo and 2016 Best Breakthrough Act nominees Let’s Eat Grandma were furnished with this year’s coveted Q Best Album award for I’m All Ears – the teenagers’ widely praised second album.



This year the Q Awards also paid homage to Suede frontman Brett Anderson by awarding him the renowned Q Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by Honda Motorcycles). Other distinguished accolades given out on the night included Q Legend to Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers and Q Inspiration to Trojan Records for their lovingly-compiled reissues and boxset this year. Q Icon went to Echo & The Bunnymen’s frontman and ’80s hero Ian McCulloch.



The grime-inspired Spotify Presents: Who We Be beat stiff competition to bag the Q Best Festival/Event (presented by Pretty Green Clothing) award for its 2017 debut event at Alexandra Palace in London. The UK’s Number 1 hip-hop and grime playlist will soon be returning to Alexandra Palace for its second year as a live event.



The Q Maverick (presented by the Roundhouse) award, which is for musicians who’ve inspired cult worship, went to Lawrence, the secret genius behind dozens of albums with Felt, Denim and Go-Kart Mozart. Seminal ’60s English rock band The Kinks were reunited for the first time in many years to be honoured with the Q Classic Album award for The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society. The Q Innovation In Sound award was won by Birmingham’s street-level poet Mike Skinner, aka The Streets, and the inaugural Fender Play Award was granted to Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro.



U2’s Bono, Jess Glynne, Jarvis Cocker, Shaun Ryder and Roger Daltrey were among those presenting awards.



The full list of Q Awards 2018 winners is as follows:



Q Best Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe – IDLES and Goat Girl

Q Best Track Presented by Firestone – Underworld & Iggy Pop – Bells & Circles

Q Best Album – Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears

Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club – Wolf Alice

Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Absolute Radio – Noel Gallagher

Q Best Act In The World Today Presented by Rocksteady Music School – Paul Weller

Q Best Festival/Event Presented by Pretty Green Clothing – Spotify Presents: Who We Be

Q Innovation In Sound – The Streets

Q Classic Album – The Kinks - …Are The Village Green Preservation Society

Q Maverick Presented by the Roundhouse – Lawrence

Fender Play Award – Simon Neil

Q Outstanding Contribution To Music – Noel Gallagher

Q Legend – Nile Rodgers

Q Inspiration– Trojan Records

Q Icon– Ian McCulloch

Q Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by Honda Motorcycles– Brett Anderson

