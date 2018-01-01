Janet Jackson to receive the Global Icon Award at MTV EMAs

Janet Jackson will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards.

The singer will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the upcoming ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, including her most recent track with Daddy Yankee - Made for Now.

Having established herself as a pop icon in the 1980s and going on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, the event's organisers were delighted to announce her as this year's recipient of the prestigious accolade.

"Janet is without question one of the world's biggest stars," Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International, said in a statement. "Her incredible artistry has opened doors for countless others while leaving an indelible impact on pop culture - well over three decades and counting. We're thrilled to honour her as this year's MTV Global Icon."

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old won the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards and the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, as well as the Rock Star Award at the Black Girls Rock! Awards, and the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Janet has previously received five Grammy Awards and 11 American Music Awards, on top of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her original song Again, from the soundtrack of 1993 film Poetic Justice.

The All for You hitmaker has achieved global sales of over 160 million records and recently received her third nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The MTV EMAs will take place on 4 November (18) and air across MTV's global network of channels. Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has been tapped to host the ceremony.