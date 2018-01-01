Post Malone goes undercover to prank music shoppers

Post Malone has gone undercover to diss his own music in conversation with shoppers at a record store.

The rapper has teamed up with online fundraising platform Omaze and organised a competition, offering one lucky person a Bentley and the chance to fly out to Los Angeles and joyride with the man himself.

And Post, real name Austin Post, decided to spread the word through a comedic stunt involving members of the public.

Donning a white baseball cap and a pair of glasses, the 23-year-old is seen posing as a staff member at a record store in the video, but his disguise was not enough to trick the first shopper he approached - as she immediately recognised his distinctive tattoos.

"Oh f**k you got me already," he lamented.

However, he had more success with other customers, who didn't object when he said he "sucks" and his music is "trash".

The Rockstar hitmaker even tried to sell his one of his records at half price as he claimed the store wanted to "get rid of it" as it was so bad, and convinced an elderly man to read out some of his lyrics.

Unfortunately, when it came to feedback, the unimpressed reader said: "Honestly, I think you need more of Jesus."

Post also managed to make the day of an unsuspecting young rap fan, after a little boy told him his favourite song was "Better Now by Post Malone."

"Oh, that's a great song. People say I look like him a lot," he joked as he removed his hat and glasses, before sharing a high five with the delighted youngster.

Fans can enter Post's competition by visiting the Omaze website and donating to Folds of Honor, a non-profit organisation that provides educational scholarships to the families of America's fallen and disabled service members.