Ariana Grande taking social media break after 'very sad' Pete Davidson split

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media following her "very sad" split from fiance Pete Davidson.

It was revealed over the weekend (13-14Oct18) that the Dangerous Woman singer and her Saturday Night Live comedian beau had called off their engagement and ended their romance.

Ariana has been throwing herself into work since then, taping an appearance on NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween on Tuesday, but told fans afterwards that she has decided to take an Internet hiatus.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there (sic),” she said in a post on her Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted. "Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn (right now). It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

Ariana donned green lipstick to perform The Wizard and I on the TV show, celebrating the 15th anniversary of musical Wicked debuting on Broadway.

Prior to the taping, the singer admitted she had nearly let her "anxiety" ruin the occasion, telling fans: "Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d**k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye (sic)."

While Ariana is doing her best to get on with things following her relationship breakdown and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of a suspected drug overdose in September, Pete appears to be struggling, and scrapped a stand-up gig at Temple University's Comedy Night Live in Philadelphia due to "personal reasons".

Adam Devine will replace Pete at the Temple University event.