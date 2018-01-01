NEWS Mel B under criminal investigation after punching male model Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B is reportedly under criminal investigation after being accused of punching a male model.



According to TMZ.com, male model Dujuan Thomas filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Sunday (14Oct18), alleging that the former Spice Girls star hit him in the chest following a hotel fashion show they both attended on Saturday night.



Thomas claimed that after the show, which Mel watched from the audience, he ran into her backstage and asked for a picture. While she obliged, Thomas alleged that he didn't like the snap and requested another - at which point the mother-of-three is said to have hit him in the chest with her right hand.



Police sources revealed to TMZ that Thomas told officers he then ran into the singer again later in the evening at the hotel. Upon recognising the model, Mel is said to have hit him again in the chest.



Video footage obtained by the website, which Thomas allegedly filmed moments before Mel hit him a second time, showed him following her in a hotel hallway. When she and her girlfriends noticed they were being followed, the singer appeared to confront him, but at that point the video cut out.



According to TMZ, Thomas didn't require any medical attention and didn't report any injuries. The case is now under investigation and will eventually be looked at by the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will then decide whether or not to prosecute.



Mel's representatives have yet to respond to request for comment.



Thomas' claims come after a difficult year for Mel, who has been involved in a nasty legal battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte since they split in 2016. In August, Mel revealed she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was planning to seek help in a rehab facility in the United Kingdom.

