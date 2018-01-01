A$AP Rocky had his first orgy aged 13

A$AP Rocky has opened up about his love of orgies, revealing he had his first-ever group sex session when he was just 13 years old.

The Praise The Lord rapper has never had any issues attracting members of the opposite sex, and told Esquire magazine that his passion for getting intimate started with multiple other partners when he had just entered his teenage years.

"My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway," he recalled. "Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes.

"The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns.”

Since then, A$AP has regularly had orgies, and has "photographed and documented many of them". In fact, his love for the act has led to him splurging on a "f**king gigantic" bed which cost a staggering $100,000 (£76,000).

“I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions,” he explained.

And while he has yet to find "the one", the musician is more than happy enjoying the single life and all its benefits right now.

"The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me," he smiled. "Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know?

"So they get with a guy like me — they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!"