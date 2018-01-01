Cardi B hits back after make-up artist labels her 'worst client ever'

Cardi B has hit back after a make-up artist labelled her the "worst client ever".

Cosmetics queen Blacswan posted a video back in January (18), in which she said that she had done the Bodak Yellow star's make-up in December 2017, but claimed she left without being paid after the singer slammed her for making her skin look too pale.

According to Blacswan, Cardi screamed at her, "B**ch, I'm not dead yet! I'm not Caucasian", before telling her to "get the f**k out".

Cardi recently hit back at the accusations, insisting it was Blacswan who was "unprofessional", adding in an Instagram video: "You come mad late. You come mad high."

Accusing the woman of "clout chasing" by making the allegations about her, Cardi angrily declared: "Hell no, I'm not apologising! Shorty was unprofessional."

Elsewhere in the video, Cardi alleged Blacswan was "high as f**k" when she arrived for their appointment.

However, Blacswan quickly retaliated after Cardi posted the video, sharing text messages between herself and Cardi's team which she claimed are proof that it was the musician who was late.

While she had allegedly been booked in for a 3pm appointment, the make-up artist texted Cardi's people at 4.09pm saying that the singer wasn't ready and she would wait 10 more minutes before leaving.

Blacswan also disputed Cardi's claims she was high, writing: "The drug allegations she made will not go ignored... I am a mother and that is NOT okay!"

She later added: "So now I have ppl saying I do drugs bc of Cardi B... this is NOT okay! I don't care what ppl have to say about my video! The fact that I'm a mother and she says this is a whole new level! Drug allegations are not taken lightly (sic)."