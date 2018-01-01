NEWS Britney Spears set for another Las Vegas run Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears is eyeing a new Las Vegas residency, according to reports from Sin City.



The pop star made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in America last week (ends12Oct18) and teased a big announcement she was planning for this coming Thursday (18Oct18).



Now it appears that big reveal will be staged in Las Vegas, outside The Park Theater at Park MGM, which is where Britney's residency is rumoured to launch, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



The event will be broadcast live on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube channel.



"We can't specify exactly what it is just yet, but I can say she (Spears) is very excited and can't wait to share this news with the world on Thursday!" the singer's manager, Larry Rudolph, said.



The Toxic singer's Piece of Me stageshow wrapped at the end of December (17) after Britney had spent four years onstage at The AXIS auditorium, located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



She recently gave fans in Europe a taste of the show during a tour, and in videos she frequently posts online, it appears she is definitely gearing up for a tour or residency of some kind.



Her Piece of Me residency opened on 27 December, 2013, and was initially set for just two years, but ticket demand and critical acclaim were so great, the singer extended her contract with Planet Hollywood bosses for an additional two years.



Her final show took place on 31 December (17) after almost 250 performances. The show grossed over $135 million (£102.4 million).

