Kanye West's mental health talk cancelled

Kanye West's TimesTalk event on mental health has been cancelled.

The Stronger hitmaker was due to sit down with U.S. media personality Charlamagne Tha God at New York's Town Hall on Wednesday (17Oct18), but following the rapper's controversial meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House last week (ends12Oct18), it has been axed.

"Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he's been so vocal about his own mental health struggles," Charlamagne writes on Instagram. "Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo (sic) which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community."

During his pre-lunch meeting with President Trump, which was open to the press, Kanye claimed he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder - the same condition he had previously stopped taking medication for.

Kanye has not commented on the cancellation of the TimesTalk, but he has continued to raise concerns for his well-being after reactivating his Twitter account and sharing a series of bizarre videos over the weekend, including a 10-minute rant on mind control. He had most recently deleted his account days before his meeting with President Trump.

Meanwhile, Kanye, his wife Kim Kardashian, and their three children are currently in Uganda so he can finish recording his new album, Yandhi. On Monday (15Oct18), the couple met with President Yoweri K. Museveni, who the rapper gifted with an autographed pair of his Yeezy sneakers before they discussed ways to boost global interest in the country as a vacation destination.