Kehlani's baby daddy is bisexual

Singer Kehlani has opened up about her pregnancy surprise, explaining she had planned to start a family after finding love with a bisexual man.

The openly "queer" Ring star took to social media on Friday (12Oct18) to announce she's expecting a baby girl in 2019, although she left fans guessing about the identity of her child's father after simply calling him an "amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life (sic)".

The mother-to-be has since detailed her relationship in an interview on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show, during which she heaped praise on her man for understanding her sexual fluidity.

"I started dating women before I ever dated men," Kehlani shared of her romantic history. "Then I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It's very awesome to be understood."

Kehlani, 23, stopped short of publicly identifying her baby daddy, but fans noticed she had been posting pictures of herself cosying up to her guitarist Javie Young-White of late, and he appears to have confirmed their romance online.

"you are already so loving.. and so giving," he gushed in a Twitter tribute to his unborn daughter and her mother. "you've gifted me with the realization that i was never alone. your gravitational pull pieced all of this together! the stories of how i ended up here are the warmest. you & your mother are my deepest breath. the perfect nucleus (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kehlani also used her Queen Radio appearance to reveal that she had actively been trying to get pregnant during her break from touring.

"It (her pregnancy) was planned so we had a short time frame of having to actually have sex every day (during ovulation)," she explained. "And we were excited that it didn't start feeling like a chore."

"When I found out that I can get a break from touring because I've been primarily a touring artist, that's when I planned for it for this time," she added.

Kehlani also hinted her next batch of material would be heavily influenced by her impending motherhood: "That's been the most inspired I've ever been," she smiled.

The baby will be the singer's first. She was previously romantically involved with basketball ace Kyrie Irving and Canadian musician PartyNextDoor.