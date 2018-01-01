Kanye West and Kim Kardashian meet with Ugandan President

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been given a warm welcome to Uganda by the nation's president.

The couple arrived in the East African country over the weekend (12-14Oct18) and took over the luxury Chobe Safari Lodge on the bank of the Nile River, where Kanye is reportedly focusing on completing his next solo album, Yandhi.

According to The Blast, the rapper rented out the entire resort for a week to ensure his privacy, but on Monday (15Oct18), he took a break from recording to meet with President Yoweri K. Museveni.

The leader shared photos from the visit on Twitter, and thanked Kanye for gifting him with an autographed pair of his Yeezy sneakers as they sat down to discuss ways to boost global interest in Uganda as a vacation destination.

"I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda," President Museveni captioned the photos.

"I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa."

The meeting took place just four days after Kanye headed to the White House for a sit-down with controversial U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the Stronger hitmaker ranted about prison reform, mental heath, and the lack of inspirational male figures in his life, all while wearing a red baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign motto.

Yandhi is expected to launch next month (Nov18), marking Kanye's third album of 2018, following the June (18) releases of Ye, and Kids See Ghosts, his joint project with Kid Cudi.